Vanderbilt tallied just six points (3-4 FG) and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to Charlotte.

Vanderbilt played just 18 minutes despite still being a part of the opening five, continuing to frustrate those the added him over the past week. The change in coach has certainly not worked in his favor and although we have seen him flash tremendous upside, his role is far too inconsistent to make him a must-roster player outside of deeper leagues.