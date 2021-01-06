Vanderbilt registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Denver.

Vanderbilt is yet to start a game this season but thrived here, posting season-best marks in minutes, points, assists and blocks while tying his season-high figure for steals. The increased playing time might be the most encouraging factor here, as the improved production might lead to Vanderbilt playing even more going forward -- even if he remains on a bench role.