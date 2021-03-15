Vanderbilt logged 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals across 22 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Vanderbilt bounced back with an excellent stat line after suffering a four-game stretch where he averaged only 3.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Kentucky product is much more involved in Minnesota's offense this season and has provided a steady stream of rebounds as a starter, but his fantasy value is mostly limited to deeper leagues.