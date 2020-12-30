Vanderbilt scored nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT) with six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 16 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Vanderbilt didn't play in Minnesota's first two contests, but he's played 15 and 16 minutes in each of the last two games when they became blowout losses. He'll likely stay glued to the bench in more competitive games, but Minnesota is desperate for production at power forward. It's not crazy to think he could get a chance at more playing time early in the season.