Vanderbilt notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 138-131 win at Northern Arizona.

Vanderbilt has played four games with Iowa, and he has averaged 16.5 points with 12.8 rebounds during that stretch. He has grabbed double-digit boards in each of those contests so far, and he has been a nightly threat on both ends of the court this season for the Wolves.