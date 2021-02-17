Vanderbilt recorded four points (2-6 FG), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 loss to the Lakers.

Vanderbilt's 13 rebounds were a career high for the third-year forward out of Kentucky. He was extremely active on the offensive glass, with seven of his boards coming on that side of the ball. Vanderbilt is a defensive specialist for the Wolves, so we shouldn't be surprised if he continues to score in single-digits often. Vanderbilt has three performances this season with at least three steals, and he has three performances with at least two blocks.