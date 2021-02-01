Vanderbilt totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot across 25 minutes in a win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Vanderbilt continues to get solid run for the Timberwolves -- he has logged 20-plus minutes in six straight contests after hitting that mark only three times over his first 11 games. Though he offers only modest scoring (7.0 points per game), Vanderbilt is an intriguing fantasy pickup due to his rebounding (5.7 rebounds per game) and defensive stats (1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks). The 2018 second-round draft pick's numbers have shot up to 10.0 points, 7.2 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last five contests.