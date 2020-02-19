Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Heads to G League
Vanderbilt was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
It appears Vanderbilt won't be seeing much time in the Timberwolves' new-look rotation. In 13 G League appearances this season, he's averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Barely plays in team debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Heading to Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Notches double-double•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Shuttles back to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Recalled by Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Shuttled back to G League•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...