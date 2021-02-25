Vanderbilt accumulated 16 points (5-5 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Bulls.
Vanderbilt matched his season-high 16 points while setting a new season-high four steals during the overtime loss. He's proven to be a strong defensive player and quality rebounder when given the minutes. In 14 starts, he has averaged 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.3 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs career-high 13 boards•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starting next to Towns•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Underwhelming in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs eight boards Sunday•