Vanderbilt accumulated 16 points (5-5 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Bulls.

Vanderbilt matched his season-high 16 points while setting a new season-high four steals during the overtime loss. He's proven to be a strong defensive player and quality rebounder when given the minutes. In 14 starts, he has averaged 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.3 minutes.