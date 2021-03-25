Vanderbilt will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
The 21-year-old was originally omitted from Wednesday's lineup, but Josh Okogie was a late scratch due to the health and safety protocols. Vanderbilt is looking to break out of a three-game scoreless streak.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Shifts back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back in starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Not starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Downward trend continues Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Impressive two-way effort•