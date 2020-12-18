Vanderbilt did not score, missing his only shot attempt, and had five rebounds in 14 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.
Vanderbilt had played six and three minutes in the prior two preseason games, so he had a larger look Wednesday. He's likely No. 5 or No. 6 at power forward to begin the season and may not get off the bench many games.
