Vanderbilt has received double-digit minutes off the bench in 12 straight games, averaging 5.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest over that stretch.

Shortly after surrendering his starting role at power forward to Jaden McDaniels in late March, Vanderbilt dropped out of head coach Chris Finch's rotation for the first half of April. Vanderbilt since appears to have regained Finch's faith, as he's re-emerged as a fixture on the second unit for about three weeks now. The 22-year-old has proven useful as a streamer for defensive stats, but beyond that, his fantasy upside will be capped so long as McDaniels continues to handle the larger share of the minutes load at power forward.