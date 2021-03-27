Vanderbilt will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets.
The 21-year-old was slated to come off the bench Wednesday versus Dallas but ended up being a late addition to the lineup with Josh Okogie (COVID-19 protocols) being unavailable. Malik Beasley is back from his suspension, pushing Vanderbilt to a reserve role while Jaden McDaniels starts at power forward.
