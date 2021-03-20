Vanderbilt isn't starting Friday's game against the Suns.
Vanderbilt started each of the past 15 games for the Timberwolves but was held scoreless over just eight minutes in Thursday's win over Phoenix. He'll come off the bench Friday with Jaden McDaniels taking on a starting role for Minnesota.
