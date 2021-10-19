Vanderbilt (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's opener against the Rockets.
Vanderbilt went through practice Monday, and apparently, things went well. He could split time at power forward this season with Jaden McDaniels.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Full practice expected Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Re-signs with Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Minutes picking up•