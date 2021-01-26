Vanderbilt tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Monday's 130-108 loss to the Warriors.

Vanderbilt drew his fifth straight start at power forward Monday and once again made a compelling case to maintain a spot on the top unit even once Juancho Hernangomez (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is cleared to play. Though he has yet to clear 30 minutes in any of his starts, Vanderbilt has produced 12-team-worthy numbers over that stretch, averaging 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The fact that he's been able to deliver value without needing much offensive usage bodes well for his ability to fit in with the Timberwolves once Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) returns to the Minnesota frontcourt.