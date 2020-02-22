Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Puts up double-double
Vanderbilt racked up 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss against Salt Lake City.
Vanderbilt has appeared in 11 NBA games this season but he was quickly sent to the G League following the trade that sent him from the Nuggets to the Timberwolves. The Kentucky product should remain at Iowa for the time being, but he has put up decent numbers in the G League this season -- 14.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in games.
