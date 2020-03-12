Vanderbilt posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 win over the Vipers.

Vanderbilt has averaged a double-double in seven games with Iowa this season, posting 15.9 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in that stretch. However, it's unclear when he and the rest of the Wolves will be able to take the floor again, however, as the G League has suspended its season indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns.