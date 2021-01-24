Vanderbilt registered 16 points (8-13 FG), 11 rebounds, two steals and a block across 21 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.
Vanderbilt has been a starter in each of Minnesota's last four games, but this was his best performance by a wide margin -- he posted a season-high mark in both points and rebounds en route to his second double-double of the season. Vanderbilt's minutes and upside should decrease once Juancho Hernangomez (COVID-19) is ready to return, but he has been enjoying a solid run as a starter thus far -- he is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over his last four appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Well-rounded line in start•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Works as backup power forward•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Fills stat sheet off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Getting time off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Stuck on bench in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Limited role in preseason•