Vanderbilt will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks.
The 21-year-old will head to the bench for the second time in the past three contests after starting the previous 15 games for Minnesota. Vanderbilt hasn't scored a single point across the last three games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back in starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Not starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Downward trend continues Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Impressive two-way effort•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs career-high 13 boards•