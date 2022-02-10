Vanderbilt provided eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 loss to the Kings.

Vanderbilt led Minnesota in rebounding in the contest, posting exactly 11 boards for his second straight contest. The fourth-year forward also collected a blocked shot for the fourth straight game. Vanderbilt is posting a career-best 9.0 rebounds on the season, but he doesn't score enough (7.3 points per game) to be more than a low-end fantasy asset.