Vanderbilt will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
After playing just seven minutes off the bench against Charlotte on Friday, Vanderbilt will move into the starting lineup for the second time this month. In his last start -- Feb. 6 at OKC -- he saw only 18 minutes of action and finished with two points, four rebounds, two assists and one block.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Underwhelming in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs eight boards Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Piles up defensive stats in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Scores season-best 16 points•