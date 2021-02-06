Vanderbilt will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Vanderbilt is getting the nod over Josh Okogie. The former has started six games this season, and in those contests, has averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.2 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Grabs eight boards Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Piles up defensive stats in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Scores season-best 16 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Well-rounded line in start•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Works as backup power forward•
-
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt: Fills stat sheet off bench•