Vanderbilt will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Vanderbilt is getting the nod over Josh Okogie. The former has started six games this season, and in those contests, has averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.2 minutes.