Vanderbilt recorded eight points (4-4 FG), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.

Vanderbilt's eight points represented his most since April 16, and his three steals were his most since Feb. 24. The third-year guard has carved out a rotation spot with the Wolves this season. He's a low-volume offense, defensive-minded player. In his 17.2 minutes per game, Vanderbilt averages 5.1 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks.