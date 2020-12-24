Vanderbilt did not play due to a coach's decision in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

The 41st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will provide depth and may not get many minutes off the bench. He saw action in two games for Minnesota last season after coming over in a trade from Denver, while also spending time with the team's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. In seven games for Iowa, Vanderbilt averaged 28.7 minutes per game and held averages of 15.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.