Vanderbilt tallied nine points (2-2 FT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn.

This was Vanderbilt's first appearance since April 3 against the 76ers, as the forward snapped a streak of four straight games without seeing the court. Vanderbilt's nine points were the most he has scored since totaling 12 points versus Portland on March 14. The former Kentucky product also managed a career best in takeaways.