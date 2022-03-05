Vanderbilt posted four points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 138-101 win over the Thunder.

Vanderbilt got back on track Friday, despite scoring just four points. His playing time was down as a result of the scoreline but during his time on the floor, he brought four defensive counters, plus a handful of boards. His fantasy value has been built on these foundations but lately, things have been trending downwards. Fantasy managers will be hoping this is the start of a late-season turnaround.