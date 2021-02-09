Vanderbilt finished with five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 127-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Vanderbilt continues to be a source of frustration for fantasy GMs and the time may have come to go separate ways. Despite his upside, the Timberwolves are simply not giving him the playing time he needs to put up standard league value. He is outside the top-200 over the past two weeks and with Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) about to return, his path to minutes is unlikely to widen anytime soon.