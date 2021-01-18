Vanderbilt finished Monday's game against Atlanta with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Making his first career start with both Juancho Hernangomez and Karl-Anthony Towns out due to health and safety protocols, Vanderbilt was quiet as a scorer but produced a well-rounded line in a career-high 29 minutes. With Towns and Hernangomez expected to remain out for the remainder of the week -- and perhaps longer -- Vanderbilt should be in line for increased minutes over at least the next three games.