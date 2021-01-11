Vanderbilt scored five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Timberwolves' 96-88 win over the Spurs.

Vanderbilt has recently been part of a three-man committee at center with Ed Davis and Naz Reid, but even with Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) resting for the second half of the back-to-back, head coach Ryan Saunders chose to deploy Vanderbilt at power forward for most of the night. The 21-year-old came through with another solid outing, and with Jake Layman (coach's decision) sitting out the contest, Vanderbilt looks like he may have established himself as Juancho Hernangomez's top backup, at least temporarily. Assuming Towns returns to action in the Wolves' next game Wednesday versus the Grizzlies, Davis or Reid would seem more likely to lose out on a rotation spot than Vanderbilt.