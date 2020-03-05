Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Another decent outing
Culver posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during the Timberwolves' 115-108 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.
The rookie has now scored in double-figures for three consecutive contests, which is something that he hasn't done since his hot streak through the first half of January. Culver is averaging 24.1 minutes per game, but an uptick in role could begin to present fantasy relevant numbers.
