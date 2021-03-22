Culver (toe) is available for Monday's matchup with the Thunder.
Culver drew a questionable designation after returning from a five-game absence for Friday's loss to the Suns. Look for him to take on his usual workload off the bench assuming he avoids any setbacks.
