Culver (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Bulls and will be limited to about 15 minutes, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

The 22-year-old hasn't seen game action since Jan. 25 due to an ankle sprain, so he'll face some restrictions upon his return to the court. Culver was averaging 17.2 minutes over the previous seven games before the injury, so the limit may not significantly affect his role for the Timberwolves.