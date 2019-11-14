Play

Culver will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Culver will rejoin the starting lineup while Jeff Teague will come off the bench in his return to action. In three starts this season, Culver's averaging 9.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes.

