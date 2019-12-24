Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Back with first unit
Culver is starting at point guard Monday against Golden State.
Culver is filling in for Shabazz Napier, who is missing another contest due to illness. Culver is averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over his last five matchups.
