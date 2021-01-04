Culver scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) with six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to Denver.

Culver bounced back after failing to score, and going 0-10 from the floor, in 26 minutes of Tuesday's loss to the Clippers; and scoring four points in 21 minutes of Friday's loss to Washington. He moved to small forward for much of the game after playing power forward the prior game. It looks like he'll continue to get significant minutes as the T-Wolves try new starting lineup combinations to offset the loss of injured Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist).