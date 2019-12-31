Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Career night in Monday's win
Culver contributed 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime win versus the Nets.
Culver finished with career highs in scoring and minutes while matching his career high in steals. It wasn't a pretty performance from a shooting percentage perspective, but Culver filled in admirably as a top offensive option with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) sidelined. Regardless of whether Towns and/or Wiggins returns for Wednesday's matchup versus the Bucks, Culver will have his work cut out for himself against one of the league's stingiest defenses.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Gets start Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Back with first unit•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Coming off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Receives green light•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Game-time decision•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Full participant in shootaround•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...