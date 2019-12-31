Culver contributed 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime win versus the Nets.

Culver finished with career highs in scoring and minutes while matching his career high in steals. It wasn't a pretty performance from a shooting percentage perspective, but Culver filled in admirably as a top offensive option with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) sidelined. Regardless of whether Towns and/or Wiggins returns for Wednesday's matchup versus the Bucks, Culver will have his work cut out for himself against one of the league's stingiest defenses.