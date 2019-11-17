Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Coming off bench Saturday
Culver will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Culver has started two games in a row but Jake Layman will get the nod Saturday. When coming off the bench, Culver is averaging 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.9 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Back in starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Not starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 10 in another PG start•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 15 points in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Joins starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.