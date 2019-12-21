Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Coming off bench
Culver will serve in a bench role Friday against Denver.
Culver was cleared to play Friday, but he's set for a new role after starting the last 10 games. He's averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in his last three appearances off the bench.
