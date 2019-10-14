Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Continues impressing on second unit
Culver tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during the Timberwolves' 131-101 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Sunday.
Culver continues to rack up double-digit point tallies off the bench during what has been an impressive preseason. The 2019 sixth overall pick appears to be making a strong case for a solid role right from the start of his pro career, with the possibility he wins out on the starting small forward role over young veteran Jake Layman still in play.
