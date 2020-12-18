Culver scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt) with four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes in Thursday's preseason win at Dallas. Culver has drawn praise from the coaching staff for reforming on his previous hitch-plagued shot this offseason and has added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle, The Athletic reports.

Culver has made a strong impression this preseason with his work ethic, improved form on his shot and ability on defense. He's competing with Josh Okogie, No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley for minutes between shooting guard and small forward, but he could surprise after a disappointing rookie season (for a No. 6 overall draft pick).