The Timberwolves are optimistic that Culver (ankle) will be able to return to action during the latter part of the week, Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News Saint Paul reports.

Based on that timeline, Culver can probably be expected to miss a ninth straight game Wednesday versus the Clippers, but he could join the Timberwolves for their two-game road trip that begins Friday in Charlotte. Prior to suffering a left ankle sprain, Culver looked to be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation after averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 17.2 minutes over his most recent six games. With second-year guard Jaylen Nowell playing well with the second unit of late, Culver's role could be marginalized once he's back in action.