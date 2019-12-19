Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Doesn't practice
Culver (illness) did not practice Thursday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Culver missed Wednesday's game due to an illness and apparently still isn't feeling well enough to take the court, leaving his status murky for Minnesota's upcoming back-to-back. If the rookie is forced to miss additional time, Jeff Teague would likely remain in the starting lineup in his place.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Out with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 14 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Starts against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Scores 13 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Back in starting five•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.