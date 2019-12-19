Culver (illness) did not practice Thursday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Culver missed Wednesday's game due to an illness and apparently still isn't feeling well enough to take the court, leaving his status murky for Minnesota's upcoming back-to-back. If the rookie is forced to miss additional time, Jeff Teague would likely remain in the starting lineup in his place.