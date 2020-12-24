Culver scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) with ten rebounds in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Culver was perhaps Minnesota's most improved player in the preseason and it carried over to the first regular season game. After shooting just 40.4 from the field and 29.9 from three-point range last season, Culver looks to have improved his shot and could continue to earn more minutes off the bench.