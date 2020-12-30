Culver is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Clippers

The 21-year-old is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes off the bench through the first three games of the season, but he'll join the starting five with Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) and Josh Okogie (hamstring) sidelined. Naz Reid is the only forward in the lineup, with D'Angelo Russell, Ricky Rubio and Malik Beasley starting with Culver.