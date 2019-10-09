Culver furnished 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

It was a solid debut for the 2019 sixth overall pick, who sat out all of summer league play. Culver is expected to enjoy a relatively significant role right from the start of his pro career, and fittingly, he tied with Josh Okogie for the team lead in minutes Tuesday while pacing the second unit in scoring.