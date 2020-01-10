Culver had 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3PT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 win over the Blazers.

Culver extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to six games, and he is averaging 15.2 points per game despite a clear lack of efficiency -- he is making just 44.0 percent of his shots and 29.0 percent of his three-point attempts over that span. Despite those woeful shooting percentages, expect Culver him to remain in the starting lineup Saturday at Houston since he has been producing enough to remain in that role.