Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Fills out stat sheet in victory
Culver posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 118-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Though the Timberwolves welcomed Andrew Wiggins (illness), Jeff Teague (knee), Noah Vonleh (back) and Treveon Graham (illness) back after multi-game absences, Culver still retained his spot in the starting five. Culver made a good case to remain on the top unit permanently, as he checked off every column of the box score while putting up points in efficient fashion. The rookie out of Texas Tech has shown the ability to put up defensive stats throughout his inaugural campaign, but his inconsistent shooting makes his offensive output more difficult to predict from game to game. Even after Sunday's strong effort, Culver owns a dismal 41.8 true shooting percentage for the season.
