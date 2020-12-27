Culver posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 116-11 win over the Jazz.

The Jazz had no answer for Minnesota's three-point barrage Saturday. Culver went a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in his second-straight notable game from the bench. After starting 35 games last year, the 2019 first-round pick is a great source of three-pointers and will continue to serve on the team's second unit.