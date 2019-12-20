Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver: Full participant in shootaround
Culver (illness) was a full participant in Friday's shootaround, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Culver missed Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness and did not practice Thursday. His participation Friday is a good sign for his availability for Friday night's game against the Nuggets, though he's yet to be officially cleared to play.
